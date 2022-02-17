Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daytona 500 National Anthem Video

    FAYETTEVILLE, JORDAN

    02.17.2022

    Video by Maj. William Howard 

    142nd Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade cheer for the Daytona 500. This group is currently stationed in the country of Jordan.

    The 142nd Field Artillery Brigade of the Arkansas National Guard is currently deployed throughout Southwest Asia in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831833
    VIRIN: 220217-A-VU543-903
    Filename: DOD_108818192
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, JO
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daytona 500 National Anthem Video, by MAJ William Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "Task Force Spartan"
    "Field Artillery"
    "Arkansas National Guard"
    "Daytona 500"
    “TFS” "Jordan" “ARCENT” "Arkansas Army National Guard" "Arkansas" “142nd FAB” “142nd Field Artillery

