Daytona 500 National Anthem Video

Soldiers of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade cheer for the Daytona 500. This group is currently stationed in the country of Jordan.



The 142nd Field Artillery Brigade of the Arkansas National Guard is currently deployed throughout Southwest Asia in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.