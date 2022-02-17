Shared Media in Other Modules

This webinar covers how Shared Media is used in other modules including Article CS, Media Collection List, Shared Media Dashboard, etc. We will go over pulling content into these modules, editing content, and utilizing search functions in Shared Media Manager.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831829
|VIRIN:
|220217-O-KS391-762
|Filename:
|DOD_108818113
|Length:
|00:54:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
