Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shared Media in Other Modules

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar covers how Shared Media is used in other modules including Article CS, Media Collection List, Shared Media Dashboard, etc. We will go over pulling content into these modules, editing content, and utilizing search functions in Shared Media Manager.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831829
    VIRIN: 220217-O-KS391-762
    Filename: DOD_108818113
    Length: 00:54:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Media in Other Modules, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFPIMS
    Shared Media Manager
    Shared Media

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT