    I Am The Guard - CPT Ryan Smith

    WI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Captain Ryan Smith talks about his dual-career status as a National Guard Soldier and as a Sergeant with the Wisconsin State Patrol, his experiences, and tips for advancing within both.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831828
    VIRIN: 220127-Z-PV458-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108818111
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: WI, US

    This work, I Am The Guard - CPT Ryan Smith, by SGT Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WING #Wisconsin #NationalGuard #WisconsinNationalGuard #WisconsinStatePatrol #DualCareer

