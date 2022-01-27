Captain Ryan Smith talks about his dual-career status as a National Guard Soldier and as a Sergeant with the Wisconsin State Patrol, his experiences, and tips for advancing within both.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831828
|VIRIN:
|220127-Z-PV458-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108818111
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I Am The Guard - CPT Ryan Smith, by SGT Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
