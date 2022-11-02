In recognition and celebration of Black History Month, we’re highlighting representation, identity, and diversity. Our culture is built and inspired by our Airmen who bring their unique experiences to the Air Force.
Take a second to listen to the 15th Wing’s very own SMSgt Charlie Belton Jr.'s thoughts of the meaning of “representation”.
Thank you for the work you do to help us continue our mission. We are better together!
This work, BHM: SMSgt Belton, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
