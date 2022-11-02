Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BHM: SMSgt Belton

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    In recognition and celebration of Black History Month, we’re highlighting representation, identity, and diversity. Our culture is built and inspired by our Airmen who bring their unique experiences to the Air Force.

    Take a second to listen to the 15th Wing’s very own SMSgt Charlie Belton Jr.'s thoughts of the meaning of “representation”.

    Thank you for the work you do to help us continue our mission. We are better together!

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:20
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

