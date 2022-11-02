BHM: SMSgt Belton

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In recognition and celebration of Black History Month, we’re highlighting representation, identity, and diversity. Our culture is built and inspired by our Airmen who bring their unique experiences to the Air Force.



Take a second to listen to the 15th Wing’s very own SMSgt Charlie Belton Jr.'s thoughts of the meaning of “representation”.



Thank you for the work you do to help us continue our mission. We are better together!