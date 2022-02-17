Aircrew Flight Equipment Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What would you do during an in-flight emergency?



Aircrew from across Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam know exactly how to answer that question thanks to the readily available training that familiarizes them with aircrew flight equipment such as flotation devices, flares, and oxygen masks.



This training enables aircrew to make smart decisions quickly and confidently in case of emergencies during flying operations that can save lives and equipment.