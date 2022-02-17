What would you do during an in-flight emergency?
Aircrew from across Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam know exactly how to answer that question thanks to the readily available training that familiarizes them with aircrew flight equipment such as flotation devices, flares, and oxygen masks.
This training enables aircrew to make smart decisions quickly and confidently in case of emergencies during flying operations that can save lives and equipment.
This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment Training, by SSgt Alan Ricker
