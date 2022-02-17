Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircrew Flight Equipment Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    What would you do during an in-flight emergency?

    Aircrew from across Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam know exactly how to answer that question thanks to the readily available training that familiarizes them with aircrew flight equipment such as flotation devices, flares, and oxygen masks.

    This training enables aircrew to make smart decisions quickly and confidently in case of emergencies during flying operations that can save lives and equipment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 14:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831809
    VIRIN: 220215-F-JA727-0003
    Filename: DOD_108817992
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment Training, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFE
    emergency
    in-flight
    15 WG
    15 OG
    15 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT