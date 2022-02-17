President Joe Biden delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobs.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 13:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831775
|Filename:
|DOD_108817752
|Length:
|00:25:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Great Lakes Restoration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT