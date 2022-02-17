The Senate Armed Services Committee considers nominees for several positions in the Defense Department and the Air Force. The nominees include: Franklin Parker for assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs; Agnes Schaefer to be the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs; Ravi Chaudhary for assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and the environment; and Frank Calvelli to be assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 12:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831772
|Filename:
|DOD_108817720
|Length:
|01:02:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Senate Committee Considers Nominations, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
