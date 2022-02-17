Senate Committee Considers Nominations, Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Senate Armed Services Committee considers nominees for several positions in the Defense Department and the Air Force. The nominees include: Franklin Parker for assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs; Agnes Schaefer to be the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs; Ravi Chaudhary for assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and the environment; and Frank Calvelli to be assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration.