    CNP honors and celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    CNP and the MyNavy HR team honors and celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth through the stories of shipmates past and present, from the Golden Thirteen to the United States Naval Academy's first black woman brigade commander, 2nd Lt. Sydney Barber. Tune in to hear more from the Chief of Naval Personnel!

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 12:10
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:03:24
    #BlackHistoryMonth

