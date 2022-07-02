CNP and the MyNavy HR team honors and celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth through the stories of shipmates past and present, from the Golden Thirteen to the United States Naval Academy's first black woman brigade commander, 2nd Lt. Sydney Barber. Tune in to hear more from the Chief of Naval Personnel!
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 12:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|831769
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108817663
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNP honors and celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT