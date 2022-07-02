CNP honors and celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CNP and the MyNavy HR team honors and celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth through the stories of shipmates past and present, from the Golden Thirteen to the United States Naval Academy's first black woman brigade commander, 2nd Lt. Sydney Barber. Tune in to hear more from the Chief of Naval Personnel!