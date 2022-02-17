On this week's episode of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez visits with Kevin Larson to learn all about the awesome features included in the Digital Garrison App. Download the app for free from your favorite App Store today!
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 11:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831766
|VIRIN:
|220217-D-AI640-896
|Filename:
|DOD_108817639
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Manny on the Street, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
