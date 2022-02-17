Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manny on the Street

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's episode of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez visits with Kevin Larson to learn all about the awesome features included in the Digital Garrison App. Download the app for free from your favorite App Store today!

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 11:59
    Category: Series
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Digital Garrison App

