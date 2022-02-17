video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



.videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831766" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

On this week's episode of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez visits with Kevin Larson to learn all about the awesome features included in the Digital Garrison App. Download the app for free from your favorite App Store today!