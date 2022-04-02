Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Holiday Message

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    111th Attack Wing Vice Commander Col. Rebecca A. Gray and 111th ATKW Command Chief Master Sgt. Robert S. Ferguson wish all Soldiers and families a safe and happy holiday season.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 11:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 831759
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-VP778-589
    Filename: DOD_108817578
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    This work, 2021 Holiday Message, by TSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pa Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    Biddle Air National Guard Base

