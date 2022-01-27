Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Warriors Celebrate Black History Month

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Leitner and Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    In celebration of Black History Month, some of our Surface Warrior commanding officers talk about their message to their Sailors.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831757
    VIRIN: 220217-N-NB544-1001
    Filename: DOD_108817575
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Leaders
    Diversity
    African-American
    Surface Navy
    Navy

