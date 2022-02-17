Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fires Strong Podcast

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by DaLynna Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Public Service Announcement for the Fires Strong Podcast is an official product of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill's Public Affairs Office. Fires Strong is a monthly podcast focused on highlighting and discussing topics affecting Artillery Professionals.
    https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/503/fires-strong

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:30
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 831751
    VIRIN: 220217-A-A4709-1001
    Filename: DOD_108817474
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fires Strong Podcast, by DaLynna Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

