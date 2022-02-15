Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Blizzard Live Fire Range Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USSEAUX, ITALY

    02.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian soldiers from the 3rd Alpini Regiment conduct an integrated marksmanship range. This training is part of Exercise Steel Blizzard at Pian dell’Alpe in Usseaux, Italy on Feb. 15, 2022.

    Exercise Steel Blizzard is an Italian Army-hosted multinational mountain and arctic warfare training exercise. Three reconnaissance platoons from the 173rd Airborne Brigade take part in a three-phase training regimen with the 3rd Alpini Regiment to expand force capabilities by learning how to shoot, move, and operate in mountainous and arctic conditions. Over the course of the training, these paratroopers learn different methods of skiing and traversing mountains, engaging in combat while skiing and operating alongside the Alpini, culminating in a validation exercise against opposing forces in a mountainous environment. This training plays a key role in further developing the relationship, interoperability and mission capabilities of both forces.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831744
    VIRIN: 220215-A-TO756-834
    PIN: 220215
    Filename: DOD_108817407
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: USSEAUX, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Blizzard Live Fire Range Reel, by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NATO

    Italy

    Europe

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Sky Soldiers

    EUCOM

    Paratrooper

    Airborne

    Army

    Vicenza

    173rd

    SETAF

    SkySoldiers

    USAREUR-AF

    Winning Matters

    TAGS

    Mountain Warfare
    US Army
    StrongerTogether
    Arctic Warfare
    USArmyEURAF
    SteelBlizzard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT