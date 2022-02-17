In this week-in-review for Feb. 18, 2022, an update on COVID measures, the wind storm blowing us all around, jobs available at the garrison AND a presidential trivia question, so, stay until the end, then answer! Hosted by Jason Tudor
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 09:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|831739
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-SK857-521
|Filename:
|DOD_108817374
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Week in Review -- Feb. 18, 2022, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
