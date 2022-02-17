Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Week in Review -- Feb. 18, 2022

    GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    In this week-in-review for Feb. 18, 2022, an update on COVID measures, the wind storm blowing us all around, jobs available at the garrison AND a presidential trivia question, so, stay until the end, then answer! Hosted by Jason Tudor

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 09:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 831739
    VIRIN: 220217-A-SK857-521
    Filename: DOD_108817374
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: DE

    USAJobs
    Trivia
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    COVID

