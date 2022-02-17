Garrison Week in Review -- Feb. 18, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week-in-review for Feb. 18, 2022, an update on COVID measures, the wind storm blowing us all around, jobs available at the garrison AND a presidential trivia question, so, stay until the end, then answer! Hosted by Jason Tudor