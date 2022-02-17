SETAF-AF Command Video - Mission - 2 min (Rev Option 1)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa directs and supports all U.S. Army activities with partner land forces in Africa, including conducting and supporting exercises and training events, security force assistance, and senior leader engagements. SETAF-AF also serves as the joint task force headquarters in support of U.S. Africa Command contingency operations. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)