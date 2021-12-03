Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RC enthusiast in Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Sherman 

    AFN Rota

    Colby Murray, a military spouse, builds, modifies, and races RC cars. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff Sherman)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 08:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831733
    VIRIN: 210312-N-FQ836-0003
    Filename: DOD_108817265
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RC enthusiast in Rota, Spain, by PO2 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSTA Rota
    RC car

