Press conference by the NATO Secretary General following the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers (Day 2) (opening remarks)
BELGIUM
02.17.2022
Courtesy Video
Press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the second day of the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels on 17 February 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 08:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831729
|VIRIN:
|220217-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108817248
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Press conference by the NATO Secretary General following the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers (Day 2) (opening remarks)
LEAVE A COMMENT