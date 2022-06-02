DLAP B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Video by Cpl. Skylar Harris 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) conduct Division Leader Assessment Program at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., Feb. 6, 2022. This program allows division leadership to assess Marines recently assigned to 2d MARDIV on their mental, moral and physical readiness for future command opportunities. This contributes to the division’s mission to train and develop Marines that demonstrate an apex level of lethality, endurance, and comprehensive warfighting ability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)

    Date Posted: 02.17.2022
