U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) conduct Division Leader Assessment Program at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., Feb. 6, 2022. This program allows division leadership to assess Marines recently assigned to 2d MARDIV on their mental, moral and physical readiness for future command opportunities. This contributes to the division’s mission to train and develop Marines that demonstrate an apex level of lethality, endurance, and comprehensive warfighting ability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 08:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831728
|VIRIN:
|220206-M-IN374-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108817221
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DLAP B-Roll, by Cpl Skylar Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT