Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month and Montford Point Marines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Johnny B. Young, president of the chapter 10 Montford Point Marine Association, and Montford Point Marine Corps Veteran F. M. Hooper talk about what Black History means to them on Camp Johnson in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022. The Marine Corps celebrates Black History Month and the countless heroic Black and African Americans who have served among our ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 08:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831727
    VIRIN: 220204-M-SU940-1001
    Filename: DOD_108817209
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month and Montford Point Marines, by LCpl Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCIEAST
    Montford Point
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Camp Johnson
    Black History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT