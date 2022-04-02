Black History Month and Montford Point Marines

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Johnny B. Young, president of the chapter 10 Montford Point Marine Association, and Montford Point Marine Corps Veteran F. M. Hooper talk about what Black History means to them on Camp Johnson in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022. The Marine Corps celebrates Black History Month and the countless heroic Black and African Americans who have served among our ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)