U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines, participate in Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 across Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15-17, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831721
|VIRIN:
|220215-M-KM064-934
|Filename:
|DOD_108817147
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, JWX22, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
