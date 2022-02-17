Dutch Minister of Defence arrives at NATO HQ for the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers (Day 2)
BELGIUM
02.17.2022
Courtesy Video
Dutch Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren arrives at NATO headquarters for the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels on 17 February 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 06:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831711
|VIRIN:
|220217-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108817093
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Dutch Minister of Defence arrives at NATO HQ for the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers (Day 2)
LEAVE A COMMENT