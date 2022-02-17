High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy arrives at NATO HQ for the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers (Day 2)
BELGIUM
02.17.2022
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives at NATO headquarters for the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels on 17 February 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 05:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831705
|VIRIN:
|220217-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108817070
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|BE
