U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa directs and supports all U.S. Army activities with partner land forces in Africa, including conducting and supporting exercises and training events, security force assistance, and senior leader engagements. SETAF-AF also serves as the joint task force headquarters in support of U.S. Africa Command contingency operations. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 05:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831703
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-QB331-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108817068
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SETAF-AF Command Video - Mission - 2 min, by Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT