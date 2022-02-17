Opening remarks by the NATO Secretary General at the meeting of the NAC at the level of Defence Ministers with Georgia and Ukraine
BELGIUM
02.17.2022
Courtesy Video
Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Defence Ministers with Georgia and Ukraine in Brussels on 17 February 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 04:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831695
|VIRIN:
|220217-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108817012
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Opening remarks by the NATO Secretary General at the meeting of the NAC at the level of Defence Ministers with Georgia and Ukraine
LEAVE A COMMENT