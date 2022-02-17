Doorstep statement by the Canadian Defence Minister at the NATO Defence Ministers meeting (Day 2)
BELGIUM
02.17.2022
Doorstep statement by the Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand ahead of the second day of the NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels on 17 February 2022.
