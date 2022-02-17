Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doorstep statement by the Danish Defence Minister at the NATO Defence Ministers meeting (Day 2)

    BELGIUM

    02.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Doorstep statement by the Danish Defence Minister Morten BØDSKOV ahead of the second day of the NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels on 17 February 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 03:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 831679
    VIRIN: 220217-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108816959
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: BE

    DEFMIN20220217

