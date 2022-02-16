187th Fighter Wing Vehicle Maintenance B-roll

An Airman from the 187th Fighter Wing vehicle maintenance shop works on a truck at Dannelly Field, Alabama. Vehicle maintenance personnel perform vehicle maintenance activities on military and commercial design refueling and firefighting vehicles and equipment. Activities include inspection, diagnostics, repair, and rebuild of components and assemblies. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831641
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108816285
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
