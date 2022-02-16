Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    187th Fighter Wing Vehicle Maintenance B-roll

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 187th Fighter Wing vehicle maintenance shop works on a truck at Dannelly Field, Alabama. Vehicle maintenance personnel perform vehicle maintenance activities on military and commercial design refueling and firefighting vehicles and equipment. Activities include inspection, diagnostics, repair, and rebuild of components and assemblies. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831641
    VIRIN: 220216-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108816285
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    This work, 187th Fighter Wing Vehicle Maintenance B-roll, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Vehicle Maintenance
    187th Fighter Wing
    Alabama National Guard
    maintenance
    Alabama Air National Guard

