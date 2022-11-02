OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. – U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nichole Hendricks, a registered nurse assigned to 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, who is currently supporting COVID response operations at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, talks Feb. 11, 2022, about why she became a nurse. The U.S. Air Force medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, U.S. Army North Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 17:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831637
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108816267
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Hometown:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force nurse opens up about father's condition and why she serves, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT