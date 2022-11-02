OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. -- Interview about Black History Month with U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nichole Hendricks, a registered nurse currently supporting Joint Task Force 51 for COVID response operations, at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Feb. 11, 2022. The U.S Air Force medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser, U.S. Army North Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 17:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831635
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-IP537-232
|Filename:
|DOD_108816247
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Hometown:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Black History Month with 2nd Lt. Hendricks, by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT