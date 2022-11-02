Honoring Black History Month with 2nd Lt. Hendricks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. -- Interview about Black History Month with U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nichole Hendricks, a registered nurse currently supporting Joint Task Force 51 for COVID response operations, at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Feb. 11, 2022. The U.S Air Force medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser, U.S. Army North Public Affairs)