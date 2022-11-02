Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Black History Month with 2nd Lt. Hendricks

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. -- Interview about Black History Month with U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nichole Hendricks, a registered nurse currently supporting Joint Task Force 51 for COVID response operations, at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Feb. 11, 2022. The U.S Air Force medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser, U.S. Army North Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831635
    VIRIN: 220211-A-IP537-232
    Filename: DOD_108816247
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    African-American History Month
    Black History Month
    Air Force
    African Heritage Month

