    Lt. Col. Wendy Tokach on Why I Serve

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Video by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Wendy Tokach, 787th Military Police Battalion commander, shares why she chose to serve in the U.S. Army and why she continues to serve today.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Wendy Tokach on Why I Serve, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Why I Serve
    #WhyIServe

