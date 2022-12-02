Lt. Col. Wendy Tokach, 787th Military Police Battalion commander, shares why she chose to serve in the U.S. Army and why she continues to serve today.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831633
|VIRIN:
|220212-A-XZ156-169
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108816241
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Wendy Tokach on Why I Serve, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT