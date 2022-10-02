Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    126 ARW Black History Month - Chief Henry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Airman Troy Barnes 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    126th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Kendrick Henry, shares what Black History Month means to him, and talks about his grandfather's service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 17:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831628
    VIRIN: 220210-Z-MJ407-657
    Filename: DOD_108816211
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126 ARW Black History Month - Chief Henry, by AB Troy Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief
    MP
    Black History Month
    Security Forces
    126ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT