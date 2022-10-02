126th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Kendrick Henry, shares what Black History Month means to him, and talks about his grandfather's service.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 17:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|831628
|VIRIN:
|220210-Z-MJ407-657
|Filename:
|DOD_108816211
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 126 ARW Black History Month - Chief Henry, by AB Troy Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT