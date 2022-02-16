Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making Mountaineers at the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Students of the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School Basic Military Mountaineer Course learn the fundamentals of mountain warfare in January 2021. The AMWS is a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command school operated by the Vermont Army National Guard in Jericho, Vermont. The school teaches basic, advanced, and specialty mountain warfare courses to U.S. and foreign service members. Graduates of the school’s Basic Military Mountaineer Course earn the coveted Ram’s Head device and the military mountaineer additional skill identifier.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 16:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831620
    VIRIN: 220216-A-VX744-0819
    Filename: DOD_108816090
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 

    This work, Making Mountaineers at the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School, by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Vermont
    Jericho
    Army Mountain Warfare School
    AMWS2022

