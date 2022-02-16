Making Mountaineers at the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students of the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School Basic Military Mountaineer Course learn the fundamentals of mountain warfare in January 2021. The AMWS is a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command school operated by the Vermont Army National Guard in Jericho, Vermont. The school teaches basic, advanced, and specialty mountain warfare courses to U.S. and foreign service members. Graduates of the school’s Basic Military Mountaineer Course earn the coveted Ram’s Head device and the military mountaineer additional skill identifier.