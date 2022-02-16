Students of the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School Basic Military Mountaineer Course learn the fundamentals of mountain warfare in January 2021. The AMWS is a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command school operated by the Vermont Army National Guard in Jericho, Vermont. The school teaches basic, advanced, and specialty mountain warfare courses to U.S. and foreign service members. Graduates of the school’s Basic Military Mountaineer Course earn the coveted Ram’s Head device and the military mountaineer additional skill identifier.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 16:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831620
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-VX744-0819
|Filename:
|DOD_108816090
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Making Mountaineers at the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School, by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
