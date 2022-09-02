Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO Tour featuring Channing Tatum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Carlos Vega 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base San Antonio partners with the USO to bring a first time screening of the movie "Dog" with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum across several locations on the base February 9 and 10, 2022. Tatum also viewed a military working dog demonstration in which he also participated. (U.S. Air Force Video by Carlos Vega)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831618
    VIRIN: 220209-F-HD137-058
    Filename: DOD_108816059
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Dog
    JBSA
    37th TRW
    502ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT