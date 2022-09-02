USO Tour featuring Channing Tatum

Joint Base San Antonio partners with the USO to bring a first time screening of the movie "Dog" with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum across several locations on the base February 9 and 10, 2022. Tatum also viewed a military working dog demonstration in which he also participated. (U.S. Air Force Video by Carlos Vega)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831618
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-HD137-058
|Filename:
|DOD_108816059
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
