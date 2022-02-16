Retired General John Jumper, commander Air Combat Command 1999-2000 and Chief of Staff of the Air Force 2001-2005, talks about his time as the fifth commander of ACC and what was most important to him during his tenure. This video is the fourth installment of COMACC: A Legacy, which is a series to highlight the command time of each previous commander leading up to ACC’s 30th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 15:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831613
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-SY677-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108816028
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC: A Legacy - "The Fifth", by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
