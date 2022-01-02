Take Control of Your Finances

The Personal Financial Management Program assists Marines and their families in achieving and sustaining personal financial readiness by providing personal financial education, training, counseling, and financial information and referral. A solid understanding of personal finances will build confidence in facing financial challenges, responsibilities, and mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 15:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|831612
|VIRIN:
|220201-M-JB228-114
|Filename:
|DOD_108816018
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
