    130th AW Update: DPH Mental Health Minute, Limit Your C.A.T.S.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    130th Airlift Wing, Director of Psychological Health, Melinda Himstedt, tells us how to reduce anxiety by limiting your intake of Caffeine, Alcohol, Tobacco & Sugar / Sweets.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 15:06
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    WVNG
    130th AW
    Mental Health Minute
    130th Update

