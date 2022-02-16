An aircrew with the 21st Airlift Squadron assigned to Travis Air Base, California, conducted a joint training mission with the U.S. Marines Jan. 25, 2022, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The training included transporting High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexader Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831593
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-YT028-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108815821
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Travis AFB trains with the U.S. Marines, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
