An aircrew with the 21st Airlift Squadron assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, flies a low level training mission Jan. 24, 2022, somewhere over southern California. The purpose of the training is to employ one of the many C-17 Globemaster III tacticts, techniques, and procedures to safely ingress a contested environment while minimizing detection from potential adversary threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831592
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-YT028-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108815820
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 21 AS pre-flight and low level B-Roll, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT