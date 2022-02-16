Meeting of NATO Defence Ministers: Official family portrait
BELGIUM
02.16.2022
Courtesy Video
Family portrait of the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the NATO Defence Ministers during the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 16 February 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831572
|VIRIN:
|220216-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108815561
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|BE
