    Black History Month - What Am I?

    QATAR

    02.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    NOTE: The audio in this video is in stereo so that you may freely remove the music and keep the narration. This video walks the viewer through (in order) some stereotypes for African Americans, how they actually are and then how many things we all have in common. The mood transitions from a bit tense to happy with both the verbiage, music and video portraits making that transition. The actors are Soldiers deployed with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, which at the time of this video, were in charge of the Top Notch mission.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831571
    VIRIN: 220208-A-MF443-919
    Filename: DOD_108815560
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month - What Am I?, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Equality
    Black History Month
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Race
    Black History

