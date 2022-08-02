Black History Month - What Am I?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NOTE: The audio in this video is in stereo so that you may freely remove the music and keep the narration. This video walks the viewer through (in order) some stereotypes for African Americans, how they actually are and then how many things we all have in common. The mood transitions from a bit tense to happy with both the verbiage, music and video portraits making that transition. The actors are Soldiers deployed with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, which at the time of this video, were in charge of the Top Notch mission.