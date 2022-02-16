Soldiers Deploy to Europe in Support of Joint Task Force Dragon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell have been ordered to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe area of operations in support of Joint Task Force Dragon in order to assure our NATO Allies and partners in the region.



Fort Campbell units will join elements of the 18th Airborne Corps already deployed to the region.