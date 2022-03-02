Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2022

    ROME, ITALY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 minute AFN Europe new package about the African Chiefs of defense Conference held in Rome, Italy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831564
    VIRIN: 220203-A-MS182-842
    Filename: DOD_108815481
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ROME, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2022, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Partnership
    Army
    AFN Vicenza
    African Nations

