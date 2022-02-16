LEGACY OF BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 3
Anna Russell Jones was an artist, scholar and U.S. Army Soldier. While studying textile design at the Philadelphia School of Design for Women on a 4-year scholarship, Jones recalled being the only African American student in her program. Learn more about Anna Russell Jones by watching the video!
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831560
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-JY347-382
|Filename:
|DOD_108815437
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___episode_2___anna_russell_jones (1080p), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT