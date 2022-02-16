3-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___episode_2___anna_russell_jones (1080p)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    LEGACY OF BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 3
    Anna Russell Jones was an artist, scholar and U.S. Army Soldier. While studying textile design at the Philadelphia School of Design for Women on a 4-year scholarship, Jones recalled being the only African American student in her program. Learn more about Anna Russell Jones by watching the video!

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:56
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 

    Buffalo Soldiers
    Fort Huachuca
    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
    USAICoE

