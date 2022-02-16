2-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___episode_1___major_general_oliver_w._dillard (1080p)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831557" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LEGACY OF BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 2

Oliver W. Dillard graduated from Fairfield Industrial High School in Alabama. He then attended the Tuskegee Institute from 1942-1945 on scholarship. In 1947, he was selected to attend U.S. Army Officer Candidate School. In July 1950, 2nd Lt. Dillard deployed to the Republic of Korea with the 24th Infantry Regiment. Learn more about Maj. Gen. Dillard by watching the video!