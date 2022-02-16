LEGACY OF BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 2
Oliver W. Dillard graduated from Fairfield Industrial High School in Alabama. He then attended the Tuskegee Institute from 1942-1945 on scholarship. In 1947, he was selected to attend U.S. Army Officer Candidate School. In July 1950, 2nd Lt. Dillard deployed to the Republic of Korea with the 24th Infantry Regiment. Learn more about Maj. Gen. Dillard by watching the video!
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831557
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-JY347-315
|Filename:
|DOD_108815433
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___episode_1___major_general_oliver_w._dillard (1080p), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT