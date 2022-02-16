Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___episode_1___major_general_oliver_w._dillard (1080p)

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    LEGACY OF BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 2
    Oliver W. Dillard graduated from Fairfield Industrial High School in Alabama. He then attended the Tuskegee Institute from 1942-1945 on scholarship. In 1947, he was selected to attend U.S. Army Officer Candidate School. In July 1950, 2nd Lt. Dillard deployed to the Republic of Korea with the 24th Infantry Regiment. Learn more about Maj. Gen. Dillard by watching the video!

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:56
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 

    Buffalo Soldiers
    Fort Huachuca
    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
    USAICoE

