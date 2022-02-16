Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___series_prelude (1080p)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    LEGACY OF THE BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 1
    In 1866, Congress passed legislation that created four all-African American U.S. Army units. The 9th and 10th Calvary and the 24th and 25th Infantry Regiments. These segregated troops served in the American West and played major roles in the Spanish-American War, both World Wars and the Korean War.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831555
    VIRIN: 220216-A-JY347-202
    Filename: DOD_108815417
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___series_prelude (1080p), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo Soldiers
    Fort Huachuca
    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
    USAICoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT