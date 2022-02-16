1-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___series_prelude (1080p)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LEGACY OF THE BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 1

In 1866, Congress passed legislation that created four all-African American U.S. Army units. The 9th and 10th Calvary and the 24th and 25th Infantry Regiments. These segregated troops served in the American West and played major roles in the Spanish-American War, both World Wars and the Korean War.