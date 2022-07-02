Montford Point Marine: Sergeant Ivor Griffin

Sergeant (Sgt) Ivor Griffin, a Montford Point Marine, speaks on his time in the Marine Corps and the advancement of African Americans in the armed forces.
Between 1942 and 1949, approximately 20,000 African-American men completed recruit training at Montford Point, Camp Lejeune, and became known as the "Montford Point Marines." These Marines broke racial barriers, and the impact of their efforts altered the history of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)
