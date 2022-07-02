Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montford Point Marine: Sergeant Ivor Griffin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    Sergeant (Sgt) Ivor Griffin, a Montford Point Marine, speaks on his time in the Marine Corps and the advancement of African Americans in the armed forces.

    Between 1942 and 1949, approximately 20,000 African-American men completed recruit training at Montford Point, Camp Lejeune, and became known as the "Montford Point Marines." These Marines broke racial barriers, and the impact of their efforts altered the history of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831553
    VIRIN: 220207-M-MR059-1001
    Filename: DOD_108815379
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montford Point Marine: Sergeant Ivor Griffin, by Mary Estacion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montford Point Marines
    Black History Month
    Montford Point
    Marine Corps History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT