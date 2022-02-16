Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General bilateral meeting with the German Defence Minister

    BELGIUM

    02.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg bilateral meeting with the German Defence Minister, Christine Lambrecht, in the margin of the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels on 16 February 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 07:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831529
    VIRIN: 220216-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108815178
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    DEFMIN20220216

