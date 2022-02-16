Doorstep statement by the German Defence Minister at the NATO Defence Ministers meeting (Day 1)
BELGIUM
02.16.2022
Courtesy Video
Doorstep statement by the German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht ahead of the NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels on 16 February 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 06:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831526
|VIRIN:
|220216-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108815175
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Doorstep statement by the German Defence Minister at the NATO Defence Ministers meeting (Day 1)
LEAVE A COMMENT