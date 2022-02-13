YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 3, 2022) A video featuring a strawberry festival held at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse. The warehouse features cultural events, shopping, and dining. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 23:46
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|831491
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108814943
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sights & Sounds Strawberry Festival, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT