U.S. Marines and civilians attend the opening ceremony of the new United Service Organizations (USO) building on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 15, 2022. The opening of this USO building marks the second location established on MCB Quantico. The first USO building to open on a Marine Corps base in the continental United States was at Camp Pendleton, California, in March 2019. The USO opened its second Marine Corps base location a year later on the west side of MCB Quantico. This new USO location has state of the art gaming equipment, affording Marines another way to relax with their peers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Slavin and Pfc. Sean LeClaire)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831465
|VIRIN:
|220215-M-QI704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108814563
|Length:
|00:08:04
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Quantico Gaming Center Grand Opening B-Roll, by LCpl Michael Slavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT